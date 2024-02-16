Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSRM. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $980.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

