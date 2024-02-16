Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $50,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $20,521,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 974,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

