Rhumbline Advisers Buys 107,494 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,494 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $55,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,611,000 after buying an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

