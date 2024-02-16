Rhumbline Advisers Buys 31,308 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Diamondback Energy worth $58,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of FANG opened at $178.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

