Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of PPG Industries worth $57,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of PPG opened at $142.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

