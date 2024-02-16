Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of CDW worth $55,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.50. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $247.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.