Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Allstate worth $59,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

NYSE:ALL opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

