Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $62,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,260,760. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

NYSE APO opened at $114.05 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

