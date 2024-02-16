Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Gartner worth $53,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $3,637,466. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Shares of IT opened at $453.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

