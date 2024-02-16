Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of American Water Works worth $55,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $124.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

