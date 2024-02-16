Rhumbline Advisers Has $46.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $46,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,355,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock worth $16,104,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO opened at $1,302.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,019.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.