Rhumbline Advisers Has $47.80 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $47,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TTD opened at $75.71 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

