Rhumbline Advisers Has $48.79 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Waters worth $48,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $322.87 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

