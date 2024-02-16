Rhumbline Advisers Has $49.22 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $49,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 147.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

MLM opened at $535.02 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $545.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.76 and a 200-day moving average of $460.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.85.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

