Rhumbline Advisers Has $49.22 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $49,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 147.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %
MLM opened at $535.02 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $545.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.76 and a 200-day moving average of $460.55.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.85.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
