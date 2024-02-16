Rhumbline Advisers Has $51.35 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $51,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.13.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $177.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

