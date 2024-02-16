Rhumbline Advisers Has $52.18 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Hubbell worth $52,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $358.50 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $364.76. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.72.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

