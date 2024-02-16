Rhumbline Advisers Has $52.30 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Workday worth $52,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.29.

Shares of WDAY opened at $305.09 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $308.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.97 and its 200-day moving average is $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,271.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

