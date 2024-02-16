Rhumbline Advisers Has $63.73 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of DuPont de Nemours worth $63,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

