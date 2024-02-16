Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Vulcan Materials worth $53,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $242.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average of $217.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $244.60.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.