Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of eBay worth $47,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 123.7% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 87,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in eBay by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 465,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.