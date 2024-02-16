Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Global Payments worth $57,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

