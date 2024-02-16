Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,142 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Xylem worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,654,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

