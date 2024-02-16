Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,195 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Tractor Supply worth $50,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $237.66 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.