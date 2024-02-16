Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,610 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,581 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $47,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $157,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NXPI opened at $234.49 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.