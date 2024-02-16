Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,606 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Aptiv worth $47,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

