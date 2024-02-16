Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $47,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $154.66 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

