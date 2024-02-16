Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Discover Financial Services worth $45,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $110.71 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

