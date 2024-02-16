Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Ingersoll Rand worth $48,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 86.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $7,563,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.5 %

IR opened at $87.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.