Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $54,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 12.8 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $332.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $332.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.51.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

