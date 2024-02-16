Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,165 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $57,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.19 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

