Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,276 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Builders FirstSource worth $47,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

