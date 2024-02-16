Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,740 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Kroger worth $62,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

