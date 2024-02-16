Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,196 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $45,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

