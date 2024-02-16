Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,070 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of ResMed worth $49,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ResMed by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 239,001 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

