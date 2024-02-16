Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,420 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of United Rentals worth $62,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE URI opened at $660.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $673.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $586.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

