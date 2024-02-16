Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,392 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Dollar General worth $50,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $231.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.