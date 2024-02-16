Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,398 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $52,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $458.98 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.00.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.