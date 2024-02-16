Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,498 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Snowflake worth $58,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $232.44 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $173.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Scotiabank increased their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,172 shares of company stock worth $127,356,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

