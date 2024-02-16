Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,851 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $56,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

