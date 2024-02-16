Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,893 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $61,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.80.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

