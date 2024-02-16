Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,647 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Baker Hughes worth $59,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.2 %
BKR stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.