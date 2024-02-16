Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,729 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Jabil worth $53,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

JBL opened at $141.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.96. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.