Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,871 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Zimmer Biomet worth $47,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 225,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 629,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,763,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.1 %

ZBH opened at $124.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

