Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,353 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $62,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

FIS opened at $63.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

