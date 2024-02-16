Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,519 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Xcel Energy worth $57,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 902,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.