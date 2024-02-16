Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $47,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $331.38 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

