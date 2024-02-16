Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of VICI Properties worth $55,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

