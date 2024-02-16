Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Purchases $43,558.50 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,867 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $24,230.71.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $306,099.69.

On Monday, November 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12.

On Friday, November 17th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,003 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $20,512.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

RMCF opened at $4.17 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

