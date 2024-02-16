Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,271,000 after buying an additional 111,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 321,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

