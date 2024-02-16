Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $25.25. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 263,183 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.